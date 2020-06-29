Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jun 29, 2020
China's progress on economic resumption

(Xinhua)    09:17, June 29, 2020

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- As efforts to contain COVID-19 continue, China is steadily reviving its economy. The following facts and figures indicate how the country is forging ahead in the economic sphere:

-- Revival of China's software industry has quickened as revenue growth entered positive territory, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Software companies reaped nearly 2.8 trillion yuan (about 395.6 billion U.S. dollars) in revenues from January to May, up 4.2 percent year on year, compared with a 0.1-percent drop in the first four months.

-- China's pickup truck market registered robust growth in May, with sales rising 35 percent year on year.

A total of 45,000 units were sold last month, marking strong market performance with pent-up demand unleashed as the COVID-19 epidemic wanes, according to the China Passenger Car Association.

-- Passenger trips on trains reached 26.78 million during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday travel rush.

From June 24 to 27, average daily railway passenger trips hit 6.7 million, according to the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

A total of 7.53 million passenger trips were made on trains Thursday, a record daily number after this year's Spring Festival travel rush, the state-owned railway company said. 

