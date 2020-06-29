Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jun 29, 2020
China stresses role of citizen participation in flood response

(Xinhua)    09:16, June 29, 2020

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Emergency Management has called for efforts to facilitate citizen participation in flood response as heavy downpours continue to wreak havoc in the country's southern areas.

Local authorities should fully include the non-governmental forces in emergency management as they are flexible, swift and community-based for emergency response, according to a notice issued by the ministry.

More efforts should be made to guide them to participate in the inspection of key spots, screening of potential risks, search and rescue work, as well as the transportation of supplies, said the notice.

It called for strict implementation of safety protection measures and the enhancement of safety awareness among social organizations.

Since June, continuous downpours have lashed large parts of southern China and the waters of many rivers in the affected areas exceeded the warning levels.

The ministry said more than 120 social emergency forces, over 3,500 rescue workers as well as many volunteers have participated in flood control efforts in regions including Guangxi and Hunan.

