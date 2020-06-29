Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jun 29, 2020
Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 500,000 -- Johns Hopkins University

(Xinhua)    09:01, June 29, 2020

NEW YORK, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Global COVID-19 deaths surpassed 500,000 on Sunday, reaching 500,108 as of 4:33 p.m. (2033 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, the total COVID-19 cases around the world rose to 10,063,319, according to the CSSE.

The United States reported the most COVID-19 cases and deaths, standing at 2,539,544 and 125,747, respectively. Other countries with over 20,000 fatalities include Brazil, Britain, Italy, France, Spain, and Mexico.

