ARJ21 jetliners with newly painted liveries are parked at a COMAC assembly base in Pudong New Area, east China's Shanghai, June 28, 2020. Three China-developed ARJ21 jetliners have been delivered to three Chinese airlines here on Sunday. The ARJ21 is China's first turbo-fan regional passenger jetliner manufactured by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC). (Xinhua/Ding Ting)