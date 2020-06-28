Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jun 28, 2020
Chinese researchers develop smart tumor-targeting nanoparticles

(Xinhua)    15:22, June 28, 2020

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers have developed biodegradable tumor-targeting nanoparticles, which provides a promising therapy for tumor treatment, according to the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS).

A joint research team with scientists from the CAS developed the tumor-targeting nanoparticles as a combination of tumor-infarction therapy and chemotherapy, said the CAS.

It has long been a challenge for researchers to find a safe and effective therapy for vascular thrombosis. Drugs that induce thrombosis in the tumor vasculature have not resulted in long-term tumor eradication.

The CAS research team developed the nanoparticle, a type of DNA nanorobot that can precisely send the thrombin to the tumor-vessel walls and the tumor stroma, leaving the tumor to "starve to death."

Study results showed that the co-administration of a cytotoxic payload and a protease to elicit vascular infarction in tumors with biodegradable tumor-targeting nanoparticles represented a promising strategy for improving the therapeutic index of coagulation-based tumor therapy.

The study has been published online by the journal Nature Biomedical Engineering.

