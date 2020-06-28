Seven COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Seven COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Saturday, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

There are 415 patients still being treated, including eight in severe conditions, the commission said in its daily report.

Altogether 78,451 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Saturday, the report said.

As of Saturday, a total of 83,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 had died of the disease.