Former soccer star Arjen Robben plans comeback at FC Groningen

(Xinhua)    09:09, June 28, 2020

THE HAGUE, June 27 (Xinhua) -- Arjen Robben wants to come out of retirement and plans a comeback at his former club FC Groningen in The Netherlands, the former Dutch soccer star announced on Saturday.

The 36-year-old Robben set his sights on a return to the Eredivisie for the 2020/2021 season. Last year the former Dutch international retired from professional football after his last season at Bayern Munich.

"The club can use some help following the corona crisis," Robben stated on the FC Groningen website. "I am working on a comeback. We will see if I will succeed. It is my dream now to play in the FC Groningen shirt again."

Robben started his pro career in 2000 at FC Groningen and continued at PSV, Chelsea, Real Madrid and, since 2009, for Bayern Munich. He won eight German league titles with Bayern and led the German giants to the 2013 Champions League with the winning goal in the final against Borussia Dortmund. Due to injuries the left-footed dribbler also missed a lot of matches during his career.

In October 2017 Robben announced his retirement from the Dutch national team. In total he played 96 matches for 'Oranje', in which he scored 37 goals.

Robben made his debut for the Dutch team on April 30, 2003, against Portugal, at the age of 19. He participated in three European Championships (2004, 2008, 2012) and three World Cups (2006, 2010, 2014). He finished second with the Dutch at the World Cup in 2010 and third in 2014.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

