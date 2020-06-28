Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jun 28, 2020
China's wearable devices shipment shrinks in Q1

(Xinhua)    09:09, June 28, 2020

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- China's shipment of wearable devices shrank in the first quarter of the year, an industry report showed.

Makers of wearable devices in the country shipped 17.62 million units in Q1, down 11.3 percent year on year, according to global market intelligence firm International Data Corporation (IDC).

Shipment of basic wearables, which do not support third-party apps, fell 5.5 percent from last year, while shipment of smart ones dropped 33.3 percent during the period.

In Q1, the shipment of earphones surged 26.5 percent year on year, which can be attributed to the burgeoning demand of working and studying online amid the COVID-19 epidemic, said the report.

During the period, Huawei, Xiaomi and Apple were the top three in terms of shipment, with Huawei accounting for 24.3 percent of the total.

