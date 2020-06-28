Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jun 28, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China to further enhance IPR assistance

(Xinhua)    08:57, June 28, 2020

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have decided to further beef up intellectual property rights (IPR) assistance, with focuses on the assistance to small firms and companies in exhibition and e-commerce sectors.

More will be done to help micro, small and medium-sized enterprises to safeguard their legal rights, and IPR assistance will also go to exhibition, e-commerce and other enterprises, according to a guideline released by the National Intellectual Property Administration.

The guideline also called for improving overseas assistance services, and encouraged universities and social organizations to participate in IPR assistance.

In recent years, China has set up 31 IPR protection centers, 20 fast rights-protection centers and 76 IPR assistance centers.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York