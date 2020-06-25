Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jun 25, 2020
Turkish, Chinese experts hold video conference over COVID-19

(Xinhua)    09:58, June 25, 2020

ANKARA, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Turkish medical experts on Wednesday held a video conference with their Chinese counterparts in central China's Hubei Province over the prevention and treatment of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference, hosted by Chinese Ambassador to Turkey Deng Li and organized by the Chinese embassy, was attended by Emine Alp Mese, deputy health minister of Turkey, and other Turkish doctors specializing in various fields.

Doctors from China, who also joined the meeting, shared their experience in the coronavirus quarantine, tests, normalization of life and vaccine development.

Deng hailed the mutual support and cooperation between Turkey and China since the COVID-19 outbreak, stressing that multilateralism is important in fighting the global pandemic.

The Turkish deputy minister thanked China for organizing the video conference and providing helpful advice to her country, adding that Turkey is willing to work with China in developing vaccines.

Both sides pledged to continue conversation on the vaccines and treatments of COVID-19.

