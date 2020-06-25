Chinese mainland reports 5 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported five new imported COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,893, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

Of the five imported cases, three were reported in Gansu Province, one in Guangdong Province and one in Shaanxi Province, the commission said.

Among all the imported cases, 1,805 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 88 remained hospitalized with one in severe condition, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.