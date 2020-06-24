Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jun 24, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Suntory plans to open more restaurants on Chinese mainland

(Xinhua)    15:39, June 24, 2020

SHANGHAI, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Suntory plans to open about 100 more restaurants on the Chinese mainland in the next three years, the Japanese company said.

As China strives to revive its economy battered by COVID-19, Suntory will salvage its business faster in the Chinese market than in the rest of the world, said Masato Arishiro, chairman of Suntory China.

Suntory has opened 52 restaurants on the Chinese mainland, eight of which are in Shanghai.

In 2019, the Japanese company recorded annual sales of 1.8 billion yuan (about 255 million U.S. dollars) on China's mainland.

As one of the first foreign-funded food enterprises entering the Chinese mainland market since China's reform and opening up, Suntory now has 12 subsidiaries and R&D centers on the mainland.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York