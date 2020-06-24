Suntory plans to open more restaurants on Chinese mainland

SHANGHAI, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Suntory plans to open about 100 more restaurants on the Chinese mainland in the next three years, the Japanese company said.

As China strives to revive its economy battered by COVID-19, Suntory will salvage its business faster in the Chinese market than in the rest of the world, said Masato Arishiro, chairman of Suntory China.

Suntory has opened 52 restaurants on the Chinese mainland, eight of which are in Shanghai.

In 2019, the Japanese company recorded annual sales of 1.8 billion yuan (about 255 million U.S. dollars) on China's mainland.

As one of the first foreign-funded food enterprises entering the Chinese mainland market since China's reform and opening up, Suntory now has 12 subsidiaries and R&D centers on the mainland.