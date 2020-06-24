Commentator says Pompeo's remarks not befitting of a Christian

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has made remarks "not befitting of a Christian" in his lies and slanders to shift the blame for COVID-19 on China, according to a commentary carried in Wednesday's China Daily.

Instead of reflecting on their failure to contain the pandemic, Pompeo, who often proclaims to be a "devout evangelical Christian," among other U.S. politicians, has tried to create a web of lies, the Beijing-based commentator Wei Dao said in the article titled "Pompeo's remarks not befitting of a Christian."

Not in conformity to the beliefs of a Christian, Pompeo, a former director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), has confessed that the CIA "lies, cheats, steals, and has a class to teach these" and is using the same tricks now to fool the American public and people in the rest of the world, the commentator said.

What Pompeo and other U.S. politicians have said and done in recent months, as Christians, are not intended to save the lives and ensure the well-being of their "brothers and sisters" and ordinary American people, but to return to power so they can safeguard their personal and political interests, according to the article.

The commentator said Pompeo's words and deeds definitely are not those of a Christian; instead, he has sacrificed his faith and integrity, if he had any, to achieve his political goals