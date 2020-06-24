Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jun 24, 2020
China's Hebei reports 2 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    10:38, June 24, 2020

SHIJIAZHUANG, June 24 (Xinhua) -- North China's Hebei Province reported two new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the provincial health commission said Wednesday.

The two cases were close contacts of previously confirmed infections in Beijing.

Hebei reported one new local asymptomatic case on Tuesday, which is also a close contact of a previously confirmed case in Beijing. One imported asymptomatic case was reported in the province on Tuesday.

By Tuesday, 761 people who had close contact with confirmed cases were under medical observation in the province. There were also 15 asymptomatic cases under medical observation, among which nine were imported cases.

By Tuesday, Hebei had registered a total of 338 confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases and 10 imported cases.

