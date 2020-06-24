More GOP lawmakers oppose Trump's troop reduction in Germany: media

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Xinhua) -- Six more Republican members of the U.S. Congress have voiced opposition to President Donald Trump's decision to reduce military presence in Germany, U.S. media reported on Tuesday.

CNN reported that a group of GOP lawmakers, led by Michael McCaul, the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, urged Trump against the force reduction decision in a Monday letter.

"We write today to express our concern over your administration's plans to significantly reduce the number of American servicemembers stationed in Germany," the letter stated.

"We are troubled that many of our allies had not been consulted on U.S. force re-posturing ... The withdrawal of thousands of troops from Germany will only complicate this crucial effort and in turn place U.S. national security at risk," the letter said.

The Wall Street Journal said that McCaul of Texas, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Ann Wagner of Missouri, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, John Curtis of Utah, and Joe Wilson of South Carolina signed the letter.

Twenty-two House Republicans earlier this month warned Trump that a significant force drawdown in Europe would serve Russia's interests at the expense of U.S. national security.

Trump said last week that the number of U.S. troops deployed in Germany would be reduced to 25,000 due to Germany's insufficient defense spending.

"Germany as you know is very delinquent in their payments to NATO," Trump told reporters at the White House, adding that U.S. troops would redeploy to Germany until it pays.

Currently, there are about 35,000 U.S. troops deployed in Germany.

Trump has repeatedly complained that U.S. allies exploited his country on defense spending. In his recent remarks to graduates of the United States Military Academy, Trump emphasized that the U.S. military is not the policemen of the world.