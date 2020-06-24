Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jun 24, 2020
Beijing reports 7 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    10:37, June 24, 2020

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported seven new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, four suspected cases and one asymptomatic case Tuesday, the municipal health commission said Wednesday.

From June 11 to 23, Beijing reported 256 confirmed domestically transmitted cases, all of whom were receiving treatment, the commission said in a daily report.

Meanwhile, there are 22 asymptomatic cases still under medical observation, and one imported case remained hospitalized in Beijing, the commission said.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

