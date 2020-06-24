Shanghai reports 2 new imported COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai reported two new imported COVID-19 cases and no increase in locally transmitted cases on Tuesday, the municipal health commission said Wednesday.

The imported cases included a Chinese student studying in Britain and an Indian.

The student departed from Britain on June 18 and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on June 19 after transferring in Sri Lanka, showing symptoms during the isolated observation period and was confirmed as a COVID-19 patient.

The other person from India arrived in Shanghai on June 20, and later confirmed as a COVID-19 patient after showing symptoms during the isolated observation period.

The patients have been receiving treatment in a designated hospital. A total of 61 close contacts on the flights have been put under quarantine.

As of Tuesday, Shanghai had reported a total of 362 confirmed imported cases and 341 locally transmitted cases.