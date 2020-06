Joseph Yam Chi-kwong, former chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, says there is no need to move money out of Hong Kong, at a time when some some people’s confidence has been shaken by the new Hong Kong national security law.

“Hong Kong’s capitalism is basically among the best, and is the world’s freest economic system,” he said. “The Hong Kong dollar did not weaken and even strengthened, and the market told you that the international sector is not concerned about this.”