Beijing requires nucleic acid testing for 3 groups of people

BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- Nucleic acid testing is required for three groups of people -- those who visited the Xinfadi market or came in contact with the market staff; employees in farm produce markets, restaurants, canteens, food delivery and logistics; people living in medium and high-risk areas, medical staff and frontline personnel, and those in service sectors such as transportation, supermarkets and banking, local authorities said Monday.

Testing will be arranged optimally for people living in key areas, while people scheduled for discharge from collective medical observation will undergo second tests. Special attention should be paid to people in key areas, under surveillance, and those susceptible to the disease.

Beijing should enhance its nucleic acid testing capacities, while residential areas should maintain strict prevention and control measures, officials said.

After fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Beijing, the business hours of several shopping malls in medium and high-risk areas of the Fengtai and Daxing districts have been adjusted.