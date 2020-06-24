Singapore to hold general election: PM

SINGAPORE, June 23 (Xinhua) -- Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Tuesday that he has advised President Halimah Yacob to dissolve the parliament and issue the Writ of Election.

He made the remarks in a live address to the nation.

According to a press release from the Prime Minister's Office, the president, on the advice of Lee, has dissolved the parliament on Tuesday.

Lee also advised that the nomination day be on June 30, 2020, and the president has agreed, said the press release.

Singapore's last general election took place in September 2015.