Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jun 24, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Singapore to hold general election: PM

(Xinhua)    09:03, June 24, 2020

SINGAPORE, June 23 (Xinhua) -- Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Tuesday that he has advised President Halimah Yacob to dissolve the parliament and issue the Writ of Election.

He made the remarks in a live address to the nation.

According to a press release from the Prime Minister's Office, the president, on the advice of Lee, has dissolved the parliament on Tuesday.

Lee also advised that the nomination day be on June 30, 2020, and the president has agreed, said the press release.

Singapore's last general election took place in September 2015.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York