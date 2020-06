China releases English translations of frequently used keywords of national strategies

BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Information Office Tuesday released English translations of 61 Chinese keywords and expressions of major national strategies and 11 abbreviations.

The list includes expressions on Coordinated Development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Region, development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt and building of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.