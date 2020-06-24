Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jun 24, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China expands use of BeiDou navigation system in transport sector

(Xinhua)    08:54, June 24, 2020

BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- China's transport ministry said Tuesday the country will further expand the use of its indigenous BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) in the transport sector. The ministry vowed to promote innovative application of the system named after the Chinese term for the Big Dipper constellation.

China began to build the navigation system in the 1990s. On Tuesday, the country completed the system's construction with the launch of its final satellite, the 55th in the BeiDou family.

Over 6.6 million of the country's commercial vehicles, 51,000 vehicles belonging to postal or courier firms and 300 general aviation aircraft have used the system so far, according to the Ministry of Transport.

The country will further expand the application of the BDS in traditional sectors and foster its use in new areas such as automated ports and autonomous driving, the ministry said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York