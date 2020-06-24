China expands use of BeiDou navigation system in transport sector

BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- China's transport ministry said Tuesday the country will further expand the use of its indigenous BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) in the transport sector. The ministry vowed to promote innovative application of the system named after the Chinese term for the Big Dipper constellation.

China began to build the navigation system in the 1990s. On Tuesday, the country completed the system's construction with the launch of its final satellite, the 55th in the BeiDou family.

Over 6.6 million of the country's commercial vehicles, 51,000 vehicles belonging to postal or courier firms and 300 general aviation aircraft have used the system so far, according to the Ministry of Transport.

The country will further expand the application of the BDS in traditional sectors and foster its use in new areas such as automated ports and autonomous driving, the ministry said.