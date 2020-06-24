Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jun 24, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Bidding for COVID-19 control bonds completed

(Xinhua)    08:51, June 24, 2020

BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- The bidding for the third batch of special government bonds for COVID-19 control was completed on Tuesday amid efforts to balance epidemic control with economic and social development.

The 10-year fixed-rate bonds, worth 70 billion yuan (about 9.91 billion U.S. dollars), will become tradable on June 30, with the weighted average interest rate standing at 2.77 percent.

Meanwhile, the first two batches of special government bonds, including 50 billion yuan of five-year bonds, and 50 billion yuan of seven-year bonds, were listed and started trading on Tuesday.

China will pursue a more proactive and impactful fiscal policy, setting its fiscal deficit above 3.6 percent of gross domestic product, and issuing 1 trillion yuan in government bonds for COVID-19 control to release more funds for companies and individuals.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York