Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jun 23, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

8 students drown in southwest China

(Xinhua)    13:28, June 23, 2020

Eight primary school students died after drowning in a river in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, authorities said Monday, adding that rescuers retrieved all the bodies.

According to the district publicity department, the students fell into a river in the village of Tongjia in Tongnan District at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Initial investigations revealed that the victims were students of a local primary school. They were playing by the river when one of them fell into the water. The rest of the students drowned in an attempt to save the first victim.

Further investigation is underway. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York