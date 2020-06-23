Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jun 23, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China strengthens preparedness against floods

(Xinhua)    13:24, June 23, 2020

BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Water Resources has called for all-out efforts to prevent floods as continuous downpours in the country's southern areas threatened to inundate rivers and cause damage.

Effective measures should be adopted to prevent the flooding of small and medium-sized rivers with strengthened inspection of key sections and weak links, the ministry said in a statement.

The statement added that more attention should be paid to the scientific operations of reservoirs to allow them to play a vital role in flood control.

The ministry stressed the protection of small and medium-sized reservoirs and a detailed emergency response plan to mitigate potential mudslides, calling for better flood forecasts.

Since June, continuous downpours have lashed large parts of south China and many rivers in the affected regions saw water levels exceed the danger level.

Authorities have dispatched six teams to the affected areas, including the provinces of Anhui and Hunan, to facilitate flood prevention and control.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York