China's top political advisory body opens meeting on poverty alleviation

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, attends the opening ceremony of the 12th meeting of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, June 22, 2020. The Standing Committee of the 13th National Committee of the CPPCC, China's top political advisory body, opened its 12th meeting on Monday to discuss winning the battle against poverty. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, opened its 12th meeting on Monday to discuss winning the battle against poverty.

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, attended the opening ceremony.

Vice Premier Hu Chunhua, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, attended the meeting on invitation, and delivered a report. He said that decisive achievements have been made in the battle against poverty, with all major goals and tasks close to being completed.

However, Hu said the country still faced difficulties and challenges with regard to securing a decisive victory, and urged efforts to help the poor remain within the workforce or become employed amid the epidemic.

He also called for the establishment of long-term mechanisms to help regions that have shaken off poverty achieve overall vitalization and common prosperity.

The meeting was held partly on site and partly via video link. The main venue setting was in Beijing, with branches in Hong Kong and Macao.