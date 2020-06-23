Legendary Chinese ancestor Fuxi commemorated

LANZHOU, June 22 (Xinhua) -- Fuxi, the legendary ancestor of the Chinese nation was commemorated on Monday at a ceremony held in the city of Tianshui, northwest China's Gansu Province.

After the drum beating and bell tolling, a eulogy was read as part of the rituals. Worshippers offered sacrifices to the statue of Fuxi at the Fuxi Temple and paid floral tributes.

Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, this year less than 300 people participated in the commemoration ceremony. However, an online forum was created so worshippers at home and abroad can pay their tributes to Fuxi.

Taiwan also organized a similar annual event on the same day and at the same time, marking the seventh year of simultaneous commemoration of this legendary figure by the Chinese mainland and Taiwan.

"Fuxi culture is one of the origins of Chinese civilization. Holding a commemoration for him can help deepen the sense of national identity," said Wang Mausong from Taiwan, adding that it was his second time to participate in the ceremony in Tianshui.

Fuxi is believed to be the inventor of writing, fishing and hunting. Unearthed millennia-old stone carvings depict Fuxi as half-human, half-snake. Tianshui is deemed as Fuxi's birthplace.