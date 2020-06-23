Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jun 23, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Legendary Chinese ancestor Fuxi commemorated

(Xinhua)    09:13, June 23, 2020

LANZHOU, June 22 (Xinhua) -- Fuxi, the legendary ancestor of the Chinese nation was commemorated on Monday at a ceremony held in the city of Tianshui, northwest China's Gansu Province.

After the drum beating and bell tolling, a eulogy was read as part of the rituals. Worshippers offered sacrifices to the statue of Fuxi at the Fuxi Temple and paid floral tributes.

Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, this year less than 300 people participated in the commemoration ceremony. However, an online forum was created so worshippers at home and abroad can pay their tributes to Fuxi.

Taiwan also organized a similar annual event on the same day and at the same time, marking the seventh year of simultaneous commemoration of this legendary figure by the Chinese mainland and Taiwan.

"Fuxi culture is one of the origins of Chinese civilization. Holding a commemoration for him can help deepen the sense of national identity," said Wang Mausong from Taiwan, adding that it was his second time to participate in the ceremony in Tianshui.

Fuxi is believed to be the inventor of writing, fishing and hunting. Unearthed millennia-old stone carvings depict Fuxi as half-human, half-snake. Tianshui is deemed as Fuxi's birthplace.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York