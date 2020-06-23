China, EU reaffirm commitment to conclude comprehensive investment agreement in 2020

BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- China and the European Union (EU) on Monday reaffirmed commitment to conclude a comprehensive bilateral investment agreement in 2020.

The pledge came as Chinese Premier Li Keqiang held the 22nd China-EU leaders' meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen via video link Monday.

Li and the EU leaders noticed the progress made in the negotiations and reaffirmed that both sides were committed to concluding the China-EU Comprehensive Investment Agreement in 2020.

The leaders of both sides looked forward to reaching an ambitious agreement and agreed to make all efforts to reach consensus on rules concerning fair competition as soon as possible.