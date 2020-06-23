Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jun 23, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China, EU reaffirm commitment to conclude comprehensive investment agreement in 2020

(Xinhua)    09:10, June 23, 2020

BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- China and the European Union (EU) on Monday reaffirmed commitment to conclude a comprehensive bilateral investment agreement in 2020.

The pledge came as Chinese Premier Li Keqiang held the 22nd China-EU leaders' meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen via video link Monday.

Li and the EU leaders noticed the progress made in the negotiations and reaffirmed that both sides were committed to concluding the China-EU Comprehensive Investment Agreement in 2020.

The leaders of both sides looked forward to reaching an ambitious agreement and agreed to make all efforts to reach consensus on rules concerning fair competition as soon as possible. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York