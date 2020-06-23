Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jun 23, 2020
China forestry authority strengthens wildlife consumption ban

(Xinhua)    09:09, June 23, 2020

BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to promote the banning of consuming wild animals, and strengthen measures to prevent wildlife consumption by the end of September, according to the National Forestry and Grassland Administration.

Follow-up work will focus on the implementation of compensation, and assistance measures in proper disposal.

The administration stressed all localities should develop a deeper understanding of the importance and urgency of eliminating the eating of wild animals, and proactively report the situation to local authorities.

China will severely punish the illegal hunting and trading of wild animals, according to this year's government work report.

