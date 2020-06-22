Shanghai vows firm support for development of foreign enterprises

SHANGHAI, June 22 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai will firmly support the development of foreign enterprises in the city, local authorities said at the International Business Leaders' Advisory Council for the Mayor of Shanghai (IBLAC) convened recently online.

During this significant event, Shanghai authorities discussed the prevention and control of the COVID-19 epidemic and global economic recovery with 24 council members from 15 cities across Asia, Europe and America.

According to Shanghai authorities, with the epidemic largely under control, the city’s economy continues to rebound and may even see a positive trend.

Shanghai will continue to enhance its opening-up efforts to create a favorable environment for foreign investors.

Local authorities also invited all council members to take part in the third China International Import Expo scheduled in November this year.

The IBLAC, initiated in 1989, is an international think tank of global entrepreneurs.