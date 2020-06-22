Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jun 22, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese ambassador to Sierra Leone highlights China’s firm determination to work with Africa

By Abu Bakarr Kargbo (People's Daily Online)    17:08, June 22, 2020

Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Republic of Sierra Leone, Hu Zhangliang said the Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity against COVID-19 is an initiative and proposal that demonstrates the firm determination of China to work with Africa to “defeat COVID-19 with solidarity and cooperation.”

Hu Zhangliang, Chinese ambassador to Sierra Leone 

Speaking at an Online Press Conference, the Chinese Ambassador pointed out that the summit addressed the way forward for epidemic response and practical cooperation between China and Africa, charting the course for the future of China-Africa relations, and unleashing strong, positive energy for the international community to secure an early victory against COVID-19 through solidarity and cooperation.

The Extraordinary Summit is a concrete step to deliver the commitment made at the FOCAC Beijing Summit. It’s a solid step in “building an even stronger China-Africa community with a shared future,” boosting the cooperation between China and Africa in fighting COVID-19.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of FOCAC. In the next stage, China will continue to actively implement the relevant measures proposed at the Extraordinary Summit, helping African countries, including Sierra Leone, fight against the pandemic within capacity.

“Let’s work together to contribute to the new development of China-Sierra Leone and China-Africa friendship,” Ambassador Hu said, and quoted President Xi Jinping as saying at the summit, “humanity will ultimately defeat the virus, and the Chinese and African people are poised to embrace better days ahead.” 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Bianji, Hongyu)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York