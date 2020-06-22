Chinese ambassador to Sierra Leone highlights China’s firm determination to work with Africa

Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Republic of Sierra Leone, Hu Zhangliang said the Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity against COVID-19 is an initiative and proposal that demonstrates the firm determination of China to work with Africa to “defeat COVID-19 with solidarity and cooperation.”

Hu Zhangliang, Chinese ambassador to Sierra Leone

Speaking at an Online Press Conference, the Chinese Ambassador pointed out that the summit addressed the way forward for epidemic response and practical cooperation between China and Africa, charting the course for the future of China-Africa relations, and unleashing strong, positive energy for the international community to secure an early victory against COVID-19 through solidarity and cooperation.

The Extraordinary Summit is a concrete step to deliver the commitment made at the FOCAC Beijing Summit. It’s a solid step in “building an even stronger China-Africa community with a shared future,” boosting the cooperation between China and Africa in fighting COVID-19.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of FOCAC. In the next stage, China will continue to actively implement the relevant measures proposed at the Extraordinary Summit, helping African countries, including Sierra Leone, fight against the pandemic within capacity.

“Let’s work together to contribute to the new development of China-Sierra Leone and China-Africa friendship,” Ambassador Hu said, and quoted President Xi Jinping as saying at the summit, “humanity will ultimately defeat the virus, and the Chinese and African people are poised to embrace better days ahead.”