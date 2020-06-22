Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jun 22, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China issues regulations on economic responsibility audit of military officials

(Xinhua)    08:32, June 22, 2020

BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- The general office of the Central Military Commission has issued a set of regulations on the economic responsibility audit of senior military officials, which will take effect on July 1.

The regulations lay out an overall plan on the work on economic responsibility audit, and will restructure the current system of economic responsibility audit.

The regulations will be significant to governing the military with strict discipline in every respect, improving the systems for conducting checks and oversight over the exercise of power, and enhancing the officials' loyalty, integrity and sense of responsibility, according to the office.

The document highlights the audit in senior military officials' implementation of decisions, major decision-making, task-performing and problem-solving in military economic activities.

Encouraging innovation and the sense of responsibility, the regulations read that the audit results should be important criteria in officials' performance evaluation, appointments and dismissals, as well as rewards and punishment.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York