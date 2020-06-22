Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jun 22, 2020
Five people injured after shooting in Texas

(Xinhua)    08:20, June 22, 2020

HOUSTON, June 21 (Xinhua) -- Five people were injured in a shooting incident Sunday morning in Austin, the capital city of the U.S. state of Texas.

According to the Austin Police Department, the shooting happened in downtown Austin just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

All five victims were transported to local hospitals with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, said the police.

"Streets in the area are blocked due to the investigation," the police tweeted.

No arrest has been made by officers so far and the investigation is underway. There is no danger to the public, said the police.

