Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jun 21, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Over 260 Mongolian nationals return home amid COVID-19 pandemic

(Xinhua)    13:28, June 21, 2020

More than 260 Mongolian nationals onboard a chartered flight arrived at the Chinggis Khaan International Airport from Southeast early Sunday amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's State Emergency Commission (SEC) said Sunday.

The passengers consisted of pregnant women, the elderly, children, disabled and sick people, and those with financial and other problems, the SEC said, adding that they flew to the South Korean capital Seoul from eight Southeast Asian countries before boarding the flight.

The repatriated people will be isolated at designated facilities for 21 days.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Mongolia has chartered flights and evacuated around 11,000 nationals from different parts of the world, according to the SEC.

As of Sunday morning, Mongolia has reported a total of 204 COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported.

No local transmissions or deaths have been reported in Mongolia so far.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York