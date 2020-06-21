Over 260 Mongolian nationals return home amid COVID-19 pandemic

More than 260 Mongolian nationals onboard a chartered flight arrived at the Chinggis Khaan International Airport from Southeast early Sunday amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's State Emergency Commission (SEC) said Sunday.

The passengers consisted of pregnant women, the elderly, children, disabled and sick people, and those with financial and other problems, the SEC said, adding that they flew to the South Korean capital Seoul from eight Southeast Asian countries before boarding the flight.

The repatriated people will be isolated at designated facilities for 21 days.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Mongolia has chartered flights and evacuated around 11,000 nationals from different parts of the world, according to the SEC.

As of Sunday morning, Mongolia has reported a total of 204 COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported.

No local transmissions or deaths have been reported in Mongolia so far.