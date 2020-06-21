China's Hubei reports no new confirmed COVID-19 cases

No new confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases were reported in central China's Hubei Province on Saturday, the provincial health commission said Sunday.

The province reported one new asymptomatic case in the city of Ezhou on Saturday. There were three such cases under medical observation in the province by Saturday.

By Saturday, Hubei had reported a total of 68,135 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 63,623 cases had been cured and discharged from hospital. The province reported 4,512 COVID-19 related deaths.