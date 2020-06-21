Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jun 21, 2020
UN body says boat carrying illegal immigrants breaks off Libyan coast

(Xinhua)    12:16, June 21, 2020

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Saturday that a boat carrying illegal immigrants broke off the Libyan coast.

"Shipwreck off the coast of Tripoli, Libya this morning. IOM staff are following up and are informed that survivors were taken to an unofficial detention center," the IOM tweeted.

"There is still no information about the number of lives lost in this tragedy," it added.

According to the IOM, more than 4,300 immigrants have been rescued at sea and returned to Libya since 2020, while more than 9,200 immigrants were rescued and returned to Libya in 2019.

Ever since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 and ensuing chaos and insecurity, Libya has become a preferred point of departure for thousands of illegal immigrants who want to cross the Mediterranean sea towards Europe.

Thousands of illegal immigrants in Libya, who were either rescued from the sea or arrested by the authorities, remain detained in overcrowded shelters, despite repeated international calls for the shutdown of the shelters.

