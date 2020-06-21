Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jun 21, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's annual legislation work plan published

(Xinhua)    11:13, June 21, 2020

A revised annual legislation work plan of the National People's Congress Standing Committee was made public Saturday.

The work plan proposed 29 new legislative bills to be deliberated this year, including revising the Law on the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases and the Emergency Response Law, and formulating the futures law, the law on protection of personal information and the data security law.

The plan also pledged to speed up the formulation of relevant laws on safeguarding national security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York