China's annual legislation work plan published

A revised annual legislation work plan of the National People's Congress Standing Committee was made public Saturday.

The work plan proposed 29 new legislative bills to be deliberated this year, including revising the Law on the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases and the Emergency Response Law, and formulating the futures law, the law on protection of personal information and the data security law.

The plan also pledged to speed up the formulation of relevant laws on safeguarding national security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.