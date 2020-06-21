Israel reports 294 new COVID-19 cases, 20,633 in total

The number of coronavirus patients in Israel rose to 20,633, with 294 new cases, the Ministry of Health said on Saturday.

According to the ministry, the number of death cases rose from 304 to 305, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 39 to 40, out of 192 patients currently hospitalized.

The number of recoveries reached 15,659, with 73 new recoveries, while the number of active cases rose to 4,668, the highest since May 10.

Earlier on Saturday, Israel's Corona National Information and Knowledge Center (CNIKC) released a report stating that the daily number of new patients in the state will exceed 1,000 in about a month.

The CNIKC, which is operated by the Israeli Military Intelligence and the health ministry, also predicts that the total number of death cases will reach many hundreds.

It added that the scenario will happen if no immediate action is taken to reduce the current 4-8 percent growth rate of daily new infections.