Chile registers 236,748 cases of COVID-19, with 4,295 deaths

The Chilean Ministry of Health announced on Saturday that a total of 236,748 cases of COVID-19 have been registered so far, with 4,295 deaths.

According to the ministry, 5,355 new cases and 202 more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The ministry added that to date, 1,682 patients have been placed on ventilators, with 416 of them in critical condition.

Authorities also reported that 20,080 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests for COVID-19 were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 943,593 tests administered since testing first began in March.

The head of the Ministry's Epidemiology Department, Rafael Araos, said that according to the Department of Statistics and Health Information, an additional 3,069 deaths are suspected to have been caused by COVID-19.