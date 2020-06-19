Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jun 19, 2020
Disease-stricken woman wows netizens with handmade clay dolls

(People's Daily Online)    18:06, June 19, 2020

Chenxi, a 27-year-old woman suffering from progressive muscular dystrophy, has recently gone viral on the Internet for making dolls out of clay while receiving oxygen therapy.

Diagnosed when she was eight, Chenxi’s condition became worse starting from the beginning of this year. To maintain normal respiration, she needs to wear a breathing instrument for at least 15 to 18 hours every day.

However, from Wuxi, east China's Jiangxu province, she remains optimistic about life. After opening an online school last year to teach others how to make dolls out of clay via live broadcasts, the dolls have been well received by the public.

So far, Chenxi has taught over 260 students, among whom over 20 are disabled. Well aware of physical pains, she understands how hard life is for the disabled and would teach them how to make and sell clay dolls for free.

Her courage and optimism have impressed many netizens, who have commented online to cheer on and encourage her.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)

