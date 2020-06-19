Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jun 19, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's Zhejiang unveils guideline to regulate public data accessibility

(Xinhua)    17:09, June 19, 2020

HANGZHOU, June 19 (Xinhua) -- East China's Zhejiang Province has issued a guideline to regulate the accessibility of public data, said the provincial big data development administration.

Based on data risks, the guideline classifies public data access into three categories, namely unconditional access, limited access, and prohibited access, with specific measures formulated for each category.

Public safety, healthcare, urban governance, social governance, and livelihood assistance are prioritized in public data access. Public data files on environmental protection, transportation, meteorology, and administrative services for the digital economy should also be open to the public, according to the guideline.

It also stressed that the collection of public data must be law-based, and natural persons have the right to choose identity verification approaches at public management and services institutions.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York