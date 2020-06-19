Experts say decoupling from China perilous, impossible

WASHINGTON, June 18 (Xinhua) -- It will be impossible to fully separate the U.S. and Chinese economies, as a so-called decoupling would curtail U.S. economic relations with not only China but the rest of the world, two professors have warned in an analysis published recently by U.S. political magazine Foreign Affairs.

The analysis, titled "The Folly of Decoupling From China", was written by Henry Farrell, a professor of political science and international affairs at George Washington University, and Abraham Newman, a professor at the Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service and in the Department of Government at Georgetown University.

"Slapdash efforts to sever risky dependencies on China could end up lopping off healthy and important economic relations with not only that country but the rest of the world," they said in the article.

They said China's economy is "not a discrete organism that can easily be separated from the global economy but rather a Siamese twin, connected by nervous tissue, common organs, and a shared circulatory system."

The two experts took the U.S. ban on Huawei as an example. "Blocking Huawei's access to U.S. technology, for instance, may just encourage foreign companies to redesign their supply chains around non-U.S. technologies."

They added that the benefits of blocking Huawei's access to U.S. technology are already clearly inseparable from the risks, as "every U.S. action toward China --offensive or defensive -- will therefore continue to produce a Chinese reaction that is felt by the United States."

Foreign businesses and countries, they added, "may decide that they can best minimize risk by limiting their contacts with the U.S. economy."

"Cutting China out of the U.S. innovation system, in other words, will likely prompt China to cut the United States out of its innovation system, and could cause the United States to lose access to other innovation systems as well," they said.