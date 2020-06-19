Chinese authorities call for effective regular epidemic control at grassroots

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have called for effective efforts in regular COVID-19 prevention and control at the grassroots level, requiring the continuous expansion of coverage and improvements in the quality of the country's basic public health services.

Local grassroots medical institutions should cooperate with local authorities to better play their part in screening fever patients, according to a circular jointly issued by the National Health Commission, the Ministry of Finance and the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

The circular asked local authorities to strengthen training, guide grassroots departments in formulating and improving emergency response plans for COVID-19 prevention and control, as well as carrying out regular emergency drills. It also highlighted health management for key groups.

The per capita subsidy standard for basic public health services in 2020 is 74 yuan (about 10.44 U.S. dollars), an increase of 5 yuan over the previous year, the circular said, adding that the increase will go to COVID-19 prevention and control by primary-level medical institutions.