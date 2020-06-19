Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jun 19, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China considers revising armed police force law

(Xinhua)    09:26, June 19, 2020

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislature on Thursday began reviewing a draft revision to the Law on the People's Armed Police Force.

The draft revision was submitted for the second reading to the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), which runs from June 18 to 20.

Its first draft was deliberated by the top legislature in April 2020 and then released online for public comment.

Liu Jixing, vice chairman of the NPC Constitution and Law Committee, said that the draft revision to the Law on the People's Armed Police Force has become relatively mature after reviews and revisions, when briefing lawmakers on the draft at Thursday's plenary meeting of the session.

According to the latest draft, the armed police force is tasked to patrol, handle social security emergencies, and prevent and handle terrorist activities. They must also conduct maritime law enforcement, and take part in rescue efforts, among others. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York