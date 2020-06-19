China considers revising armed police force law

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislature on Thursday began reviewing a draft revision to the Law on the People's Armed Police Force.

The draft revision was submitted for the second reading to the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), which runs from June 18 to 20.

Its first draft was deliberated by the top legislature in April 2020 and then released online for public comment.

Liu Jixing, vice chairman of the NPC Constitution and Law Committee, said that the draft revision to the Law on the People's Armed Police Force has become relatively mature after reviews and revisions, when briefing lawmakers on the draft at Thursday's plenary meeting of the session.

According to the latest draft, the armed police force is tasked to patrol, handle social security emergencies, and prevent and handle terrorist activities. They must also conduct maritime law enforcement, and take part in rescue efforts, among others.