One more positive COVID-19 case from English Premier League testing

LONDON, June 18 (Xinhua) -- One person has tested positive for COVID-19 in the Premier League's latest round of testing, English football's top flight confirmed on Thursday.

The Premier League tested 1,541 players and club staff on Monday and Tuesday, among which one person tested positive.

There had been 16 positive cases out of 8,687 tests across the previous eight rounds of testing.

The Premier League restarted behind closed doors on Wednesday after a suspension of more than three months due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The testings of players and club staff will continue twice per week.