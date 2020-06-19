Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jun 19, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

One more positive COVID-19 case from English Premier League testing

(Xinhua)    09:23, June 19, 2020

LONDON, June 18 (Xinhua) -- One person has tested positive for COVID-19 in the Premier League's latest round of testing, English football's top flight confirmed on Thursday.

The Premier League tested 1,541 players and club staff on Monday and Tuesday, among which one person tested positive.

There had been 16 positive cases out of 8,687 tests across the previous eight rounds of testing.

The Premier League restarted behind closed doors on Wednesday after a suspension of more than three months due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The testings of players and club staff will continue twice per week.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York