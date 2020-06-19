Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jun 19, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China suspends pork imports from coronavirus-hit German firm

(Xinhua)    09:21, June 19, 2020

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- China's customs said on Thursday that the country has suspended pork imports from a German company, where more than 600 workers tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The suspension, which started Wednesday, blocks imported products from the slaughterhouses, cutting plants and cold stores of the Toennies Group, the General Administration of Customs said.

The Toennies Group, a leading name in Germany's meat industry, said on Wednesday local time that at least 657 employees at its meatpacking plant had tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the beginning of this week.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York