China mulls new law to support veterans in education, employment

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislature on Thursday began reviewing a draft law aimed at supporting veterans, in a move to further safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of retired military personnel.

The draft was submitted for its first reading at the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, which runs from June 18 to 20.

With 77 articles, the draft law covers different aspects of veterans affairs, concerning education, training and employment support.

"When recruiting staff members, government departments, people's organizations, public institutions and state-owned enterprises shall give priority to veterans under equal conditions," says the draft.

It specifies preferential admission policies for demobilized military personnel at higher education institutions, which are asked to make separate plans for the enrollment of veterans.

"The government shall give preferential treatment to veterans in social security, housing, healthcare, transportation and culture," says the draft.

It also makes authorities in charge of veterans affairs responsible for offering support in safeguarding veterans' legitimate rights and interests.