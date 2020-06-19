Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jun 19, 2020
Xi stresses improving strategic management of armed forces

(Xinhua)    08:26, June 19, 2020

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed improving strategic management to promote high-quality development of the armed forces.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), made the important instruction at a teleconference on strategic management training of the armed forces.

Noting the significance for the armed forces to hold strategic management training, Xi said efforts should be focused on objectives, problems and results to update the management concept and improve the system and mechanism of strategic management.

Xi demanded efforts to fully implement the 13th five-year plan for the building of the armed forces and to carry forward the formulation of the 14th five-year plan for military development.

CMC vice chairmen Xu Qiliang and Zhang Youxia, who are both members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, and CMC members Wei Fenghe, Li Zuocheng, Miao Hua and Zhang Shengmin, attended the event. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
