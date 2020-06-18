Beijing nucleic acid testing sites: ice buckets placed in tents to help medical staff keep cool

Currently, four nucleic acid testing sites have been set up in Dongcheng district, Beijing, as part of efforts to enhance the city's testing capacity for COVID-19. Ice cubes have been placed in the tents of one testing site so that medical staff can do their work in a comfortable environment during the scorching summer heat.

Medical personnel from six hospitals such as the Hepingli Hospital and Puren Hospital have been sent to conduct testing at these sites.

One testing site set up at the Tiantan Sports Center has a waiting area, registration area and sampling area.

Citizens in the waiting area must follow instructions before registering in the registration area. After checking people’s identity, medical staff in the registration area will give them a kit. After receiving the kit, citizens go to the sampling area to have their samples taken.

June 17 was a windy day and not as hot as it has been recently. Ice buckets have been placed inside each tent at the site to keep the medical staff cool. Tiantan Street is responsible for the security of this inspection site.

Zhao Qiujie, secretary of the Tiantan Street working committee, said that at first, small tents were used, but they have now been replaced by tents with better ventilation. Meanwhile, ice buckets have been placed in the tents, so that medical staff can have as comfortable an environment as possible.

In order to prevent too many people from gathering, staff from Tiantan Street have taken urgent measures to mark distances of one meter, and when people queued up for testing, staff constantly reminded them to keep a distance of one meter.

In addition, in order not to disrupt the traffic on Tiantan East Road, all the testing was carried out at the sports center. After leaving their cars, citizens who come for the testing are quickly guided into the waiting area.