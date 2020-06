BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- A draft law on safeguarding national security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) of the People's Republic of China was submitted to the country's top legislature for deliberation Thursday.

The draft law was submitted to the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress by the Council of Chairpersons, according to the spokesperson's office of the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee.